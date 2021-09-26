BJP protests new building height restrictions in Dahisar

The Dahisar unit of the BJP has protested against the new building height restrictions in Dahisar, which were imposed to ensure aviation safety.

The party has claimed that the new rules will affect the redevelopment of all old buildings.

Dahisar MLA Manisha Chaudhari (BJP) has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take urgent steps to redress the issue. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said that developers would shun new projects.

The local MP, Gopal Shetty, said that from Santacruz to Dahisar there were some caps on height either due to AAI or defence establishments.

The Airports Authority of India – a body of the civil aviation department — has started enforcing new building height restrictions in Juhu and Dahisar due to the presence of a communication system for aviation activity in Mumbai, and this has led to the lessening of the permissible height of new projects.

In the Juhu area, the permissible building height for plots has been reduced and nearly 400 projects are affected.