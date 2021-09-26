scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 26, 2021
MUST READ

BJP protests new building height restrictions in Dahisar

BJP has claimed that the new rules will affect the redevelopment of all old buildings.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
September 26, 2021 8:27:35 pm
In the Juhu area, the permissible building height for plots has been reduced and nearly 400 projects are affected. (Reuters/File)

The Dahisar unit of the BJP has protested against the new building height restrictions in Dahisar, which were imposed to ensure aviation safety.

The party has claimed that the new rules will affect the redevelopment of all old buildings.

Dahisar MLA Manisha Chaudhari (BJP) has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take urgent steps to redress the issue. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said that developers would shun new projects.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The local MP, Gopal Shetty, said that from Santacruz to Dahisar there were some caps on height either due to AAI or defence establishments.

The Airports Authority of India – a body of the civil aviation department — has started enforcing new building height restrictions in Juhu and Dahisar due to the presence of a communication system for aviation activity in Mumbai, and this has led to the lessening of the permissible height of new projects.

Click here for more

In the Juhu area, the permissible building height for plots has been reduced and nearly 400 projects are affected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement