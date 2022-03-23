BJP protests at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan demanding Nawab Malik’s resignation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday intensified its agitation demanding the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case, from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Former BJP minister Ashish Shelar sat on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan along with party MLAs, holding placards and raising slogans against the MVA government. The BJP urged the government to seek Malik’s resignation before the budget session that began on March 3 concluded on March 25 and warned that it would take the agitation to the streets across Maharashtra.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said: “The charges against Malik are serious. He has underworld links. He has no moral right to continue as minister. Malik engaged in a 2.80-acre land deal at LBS Marg in Kurla in Mumbai with underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim’s associates. Malik made payment to Shawali Khan and Salim Patel. Khan was a 1993 serial bomb blast convict. Whereas, Patel is the frontman of Haseena Parkar. sister of Dawood Ibrahim.”

Following pressure from the opposition, the MVA government had last week divested Malik, who was the minister for skill development and minority affairs, of his portfolios. However, BJP decided to continue its protest until Malik resigns.

Shelar said: “How can MVA have a minister operating from judicial custody. When Malik is slapped with serious charges he should step down.”