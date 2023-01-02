BJP holds protests against Ajit Pawar over his remark on Sambhaji Maharaj

The BJP Monday held protests across Maharashtra against Opposition leader Ajit Pawar over his remark on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and sought an apology from him.

Pawar had made the remarks in the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur Friday. “We always refer to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘swaraj rakshak’. But some people are calling him ‘dharmaveer’. It is incorrect. As Sambhaji Maharaj never championed the cause of any particular religion. His sacrifice and work were for national welfare,” he had said.

However, Pawar’s statement evoked a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The head of the BJP’s Adhyatmik Cell (spiritual wing), Tushar Bhosale, said Sambhaji Maharaj had championed and protected both Swarajya and Hindu religion. Bhosale said, “We strongly condemn Ajit Pawar’s remark. He should take back his remarks and should apologise.”

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde also voiced his disappointment over the Opposition leader’s perception. He said, “The title dharmaveer was bestowed on Sambhaji Maharaj by his followers during his time. It is not a title we have conferred.”

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule wondered why Pawar brought up the issue without checking the facts. “It is my ardent appeal that the Opposition leader should have reconfirmed facts before making such bold assertions about Sambhaji Maharaj, who is highly revered in Maharashtra and the country.”

Sanjay Gaikwad, a member of the Shinde faction, wondered why Pawar stoked such controversy. “What do they know about sacrifice? Sambhaji Maharaj was subjected to atrocities by Mughul Emperor Aurangzeb for 40 days. His tongue was slashed. He was beheaded. Yet, he did not buckle under their oppression. Nor did he give up his Hindu religion.”

Advertisement

BJP leader Narendra Patil said, “Ajit Pawar should be sent to Pakistan. What right does he have to undermine Sambhaji Maharaj? He should first apprise himself with history and facts before making any statement.”

However, NCP leaders said Ajit Pawar’s statement was being distorted by the BJP and that the opposition leader never undermined Sambhaji Maharaj. They said Pawar had pointed out that Sambhaji Maharaj always worked selflessly for protecting the state and national interest. No one should reduce his great valour and sacrifice with the title ‘dharmaveer’, which does not rightly depict the work done by him they added.

NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said, “Those who are questioning Ajit Pawar’s remark should read and understand history properly. They are just trying to target Pawar without understanding the context. We are ready to explain them in a language they understand.”