BJP to hold demonstration in support of Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai

The BJP has decided to stage a demonstration in support of Narcotic Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday.

In the presence of Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the demonstration will be lead by the party’s OBC Morcha president Narendra Gaokar outside its headquarters in Nariman Point.

The BJP’s decision to take to the street to defend Wankhede comes a day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Aryan was arrested by the NCB officer in a case related to drugs.

The BJP’s protest is to counter the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP, which has slammed Wankhede for his highhandedness.

NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged Wankhede used a fake Scheduled Caste certificate to get an Indian Revenue Services job. According to Malik, “Wankhede was a Muslim and not Hindu. He furnished some documents including birth certificate to substantiate his charges.”

However, Wankhede has denied the allegation, calling it baseless. He countered the NCP charges by providing his own set of documents maintaining he was Hindu.

BJP leaders have called the NCP’s attack against Wankhede a case of “political vendetta”. Earlier, Malik’s son-in-law was arrested and given bail for his alleged links with drug peddlers. The matter was in court.