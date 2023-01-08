BJP holds protest against ‘illegal Bangladeshi’ hawkers

Alleging that “Bangladeshi Rohingyas” are forcefully encroaching upon land in Dadar, the BJP on Saturday held a protest against “unauthorised” hawkers, who earn money “at the cost of Marathi Manoos”.

Mumbai BJP workers held a demonstration at Dadar, demanding deportation of “illegal” Bangladeshi hawkers. Slogans like ‘Bangladeshi, Rohingyas Hatao, Dadar Bachao’ were raised at the protest.

Demanding strict action against those “forcefully intruding in Dadar from Bangladesh”, city BJP president Ashish Shelar claimed: “Bangladeshi Rohingyas are forcefully encroaching our land. They are setting up stalls in prime markets, displacing the sons of the soil… They will earn money at the cost of Marathi Manoos and use the same to feed Bangladeshi intruders. The BJP will never tolerate it.” “The bhoomi putra must get his due right. BJP will always back our sons of the soil,” he added.

Maintaining that BJP will pursue the matter till the end, Shelar said, “The BMC and the police must initiate strict action against these Bangladeshi intruders, who are not Indians.”

The BJP leader said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved designated hawking zones for street hawkers, “Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had opposed this scheme, depriving local residents of their rights to work”.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi regime benefitted only 8,000 hawkers. But in the Shinde-Fadnavis regime, over 1.12 lakh street hawkers have received help,” Shelar, who is BJP MLA from Bandra West, said.

Following the protest, BMC and police have assured to crack down against unauthorised hawkers in Dadar and Mahim, Shelar said.