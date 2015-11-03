BJP president Raosaheb Danve, Pankaja Munde face setback in local bodies elections

Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Pankaja Munde suffered a major setback in the local bodies elections in their respective constituencies in Jalna and Beed districts of Marathwada.

Both Danve and Munde failed to make any inroads in their home turf where the NCP clearly had an upper hand.

The results for municipal council and nagar panchayat polls held across the state show BJP taking the lead in 208 wards, followed by the Congress in 199 and the NCP in 170 wards. The Shiv Sena held sway in 103 wards.

In Jalna district, where polls were held in Badnapur, Ghansawangi, Jafrabad and Mantha (home turf of Danve), the NCP won 29 wards, followed by Shiv Sena that won 10 wards and the Congress five.

The BJP drew a blank. Danve got elected from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections.

Another setback for the BJP was its failure in Beed district. In the elections held in Shirpur, Wadwavi, Patoda and Asshti, the NCP bagged 38 wards. The BJP got 20, while the Congress and the Shiv Sena won one ward each.

The results were not very encouraging in Chandrapur too, which is the hometown of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. In the local bodies elections for Chimur, Sawli and Pombhurni, the Congress won 20 wards, NCP five, the BJP one and the Sena two.

Notwithstanding the poll outcome, efforts to forge alliances with smaller and independent groups to retain control in nagar panchayats and municipal corporations were under way till late evening.

Out of the 67 municipal corporations across the state, there was fractured mandate at 10 places. While the NCP appeared to have held its sway in rural parts, the BJP emerged better in urban pockets.

Danve said, “The party was confident of retaining its holds alone or in alliance with smaller groups in almost 33 municipal corporations out of the 67.”

