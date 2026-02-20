BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde, Rajashree Shirwadkar to helm BMC’s standing and education committees

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde and Rajashree Shirwadkar were on Friday elected unopposed as chairpersons of the civic standing and education committees, two key Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bodies that shape policies related to its financial health and the management of the 400-plus educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
The two candidates were elected unopposed as the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is the second largest party in the BMC, did not field any candidates.
Shinde, a five-time corporator for nearly three decades, entered the BJP in 2017—the same year he was appointed as the group leader of the party. He started his political career in 1976 by joining the undivided Shiv Sena. In 1994, he was elected a member of the Kamgaar Sena, the workers’ union in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and the BMC. Two years later, he was elected as the chairperson to the committee. Between 2002 and 2006, he also served as the Shiv Sena leader of the House.
Meanwhile, Shirwadkar has been a three-time corporator since 2012. During her stint in the BMC, she has served as the chairperson for the civic women and children’s welfare committee twice. In 2017, she was also inducted into the civic standing committee.
As per the current strength, the standing committee is set to have 26 seats—10 from the BJP, seven from the Shiv Sena (UBT), four from the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), three from the Congress and one each from the AIMIM and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Meanwhile, the education committee will have 22 seats, of which nine are from the BJP, six from the Shiv Sena (UBT), three from the Shiv Sena-NCP coalition, two from Congress and one each from the AIMIM and MNS. In addition to this, four nominated corporators will be inducted into the education committee, of which two are from the BJP, and one each from the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT).
