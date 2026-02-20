BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde, Rajashree Shirwadkar to helm BMC’s standing and education committees

The two candidates were elected unopposed as the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is the second largest party in the BMC, did not field any candidates. (File photo)

The BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde and Rajashree Shirwadkar were on Friday elected unopposed as chairpersons of the civic standing and education committees, two key Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bodies that shape policies related to its financial health and the management of the 400-plus educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

Shinde, a five-time corporator for nearly three decades, entered the BJP in 2017—the same year he was appointed as the group leader of the party. He started his political career in 1976 by joining the undivided Shiv Sena. In 1994, he was elected a member of the Kamgaar Sena, the workers’ union in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and the BMC. Two years later, he was elected as the chairperson to the committee. Between 2002 and 2006, he also served as the Shiv Sena leader of the House.