Maharshtra: BJP plays Maratha card, appoints Chandrakant Patil as state president

Ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP on Tuesday appointed Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil its Maharashtra unit president and senior leader and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha the chief of its Mumbai unit. An official announcement in the matter was made by BJP president Amit Shah.

Patil has replaced Raosaheb Danve, who resigned after his induction into the Union Cabinet as Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution. Lodha will replace Ashish Shelar, who was appointed Minister for School Education in the Devendra Fadnavis government last month.

Although Fadnavis will continue to be the party’s poll mascot in the upcoming Assembly polls, the changes in the state unit aims at further expanding the organisation at the grassroots. Saroj Pande, BJP general secretary, in-charge of Maharashtra, said, “Fadnavis will continue as Chief Minister after the 2019 Assembly polls.” Sources in the BJP said the appointment of 60-year-old Patil as the state unit chief sought at countering the Congress’s move, which appointed Balasahab Thorat the MPCC president. Thorat represents the Maratha community and hails from Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra. Patil, too, belongs to the Maratha community and is from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Marathas constitute 32 per cent of the state’s population and will play a key role in the polls.

Some other factors that weighed in Patil’s favour, sources said, were his loyalty to Shah and the backing of a section of the party members who claimed that Patil, who rose from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), will be able to take ahead Shah’s organisational agenda better compared to his junior in the party. Patil also shared a cordial relation with Fadnavis on policies and their implementation, sources added.

Political strategists in the BJP said, “In the 2014 Assembly elections, which were led by then party president Fadnavis, the opposition Congress-NCP was much stronger, and taking on the opposition in a multi-cornered contest was a daunting task. The BJP’s 122-seat victory was the highest ever in Maharashtra.”

In comparison, the 2019 Assembly elections, poll strategists said, was being contested on a favourable pitch with the BJP-Shiv Sena already committed to a pre-poll alliance. The BJP has also emerged much stronger, having firmed itself in successive local bodies elections, including panchayats, municipal corporations and zilla parishad, under the leadership of Fadnavis.

According to sources, the two major tasks facing Patil include drastic decisions against non-performing sitting MLAs and addressing the district-level unrest within the party, as the number of aspirants seeking electoral career, has multiplied between 2014 and 2019. The party’s central leadership had earlier categorically conveyed that there cannot be any compromise on accommodating non-performers, even if it meant dropping 20 to 25 per cent of its incumbent legislators.

Another task facing Patil is to deal with allies and the seat-sharing deal with the Sena.

Meanwhile, Lodha’s appointment as Mumbai unit chief is perceived as a move to accommodate his political aspirations in the organisation.