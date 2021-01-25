BJP organises protest march in Bhandara, attacks MVA government

Attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the senior BJP leader said, “All the good policies and projects that were initiated during our regime have been scrapped". (File)

The BJP on Monday organised a protest march in Bhandara against a range of issues, including “paddy scam”, inflated power bills and “government insensitivity” in the hospital fire incident in the district that claimed lives of 10 newborns early this month.

Led by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, a delegation of leaders submitted a memorandum to the district collector listing their demands.

Talking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said, “A huge corruption has happened in paddy procurement in Bhandara. The money that should have gone to farmers has been pocketed by some wealthy traders. Poor quality paddy is being given to the Food Corporation of India. All this is being done by leaders of the ruling parties and their cronies. Today’s morcha was to protest against this corruption.”

He added, “The morcha was also against farmers being given inflated electricity bills… Similarly, the government’s insensitivity has been exposed in the district hospital fire where 10 newborns had died. The morcha was also to highlight these issues. We will not sit quiet until farmers get justice.”

Attacking the farmers’ protest in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Till date there were no protests in the state but some hypocritical political leaders are misleading the farmers. I ask them as to why the Congress had promised doing away with Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in its 2019 election manifesto, why had the then Congress-NCP government brought the law for contract farming in 2006, which continues in the state till date. Why the hypocrisy of the laws made by them being acceptable but not the ones made by the Centre? It was the Congress-NCP government that had given licences for purchase of agriculture produce to the corporates for the first time in Maharashtra. This is clearly hypocrisy.”

Attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the senior BJP leader said, “All the good policies and projects that were initiated during our regime have been scrapped. Today, the only project that works in MVA is corruption.”

He added, “The government does not have Rs 1,200 crore for the poor. But when it comes to bestowing concessions to developers, it generously shells out Rs 5,000 crore.”