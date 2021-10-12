BJP opposes Sena’s Rs 12-crore plan to rebrand civic schools as Mumbai Public Schools

The BJP has opposed the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s plan to rebrand civic-run schools as Mumbai Public Schools and set up signboards and gates with the logo for the same at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The BJP said this money would have been better spent in improving the quality of education in these schools.

The BJP also said the number of students studying in Marathi-medium schools run by the BMC has fallen over the years.

Data released by the BJP on Tuesday shows that the numbers of students in Marathi schools has declined from 1.02 lakh to 33,124 over the past ten years. The number of such schools has also declined from 413 to 280 in the last decade. BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde said the number of students in Marathi schools has dropped by 70 percent in the past decade.

“There was a time when Sena founder Balasaheb used to fight for the name of schools in Marathi and now, the same Sena is trying to shut down Marathi schools. The new central education policy is promoting education in our mother tongue but here, BMC schools are shut down and decision of starting English medium CBSE and ICSE schools has been taken,” said Shinde in a press conference at BMC Headquarter in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

BMC has floated tenders worth Rs 12 crore for setting up signboards and gates with the name of ‘Mumbai Public School’. Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had pushed for starting CBSE and ICSE board schools.

“So much money is being spent on rebranding civic schools as Mumbai Public Schools, but no efforts are being taken to improve Marathi-medium schools. Shiv Sena has been in power in BMC for more than 20 years but they failed to stop the decline in Marathi-medium schools,” Shinde said.

He has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner and Mayor Kishori Pednekar to take necessary steps to save Marathi schools.