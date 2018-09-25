BJP office in Mumbai under spotlight after change in Development Plan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

In March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that his government would not compromise on public open spaces in Mumbai while sanctioning the financial capital’s new Development Plan (DP).

But just six months later, the government has made exceptions to this rule, including one case where the BJP state headquarters in south Mumbai is likely to turn out to be the beneficiary. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, denied this.

On September 22, while sanctioning major modifications to the DP, the Fadnavis-led urban development (UD) department approved a proposal, stating: “Structures constructed in designated public open spaces, with the due sanction of the would competent authority, before the coming into force of Mumbai’s new development control regulations, stand protected.”

Incidentally, the BJP headquarters exists on a portion of a 72,000 square feet public recreation ground, known as the Jawaharlal Nehru Garden, which is situated near Mantralaya, the state secretariat. It has been in the line of fire since 2013 when local residents’ body Nariman Point-Churchgate Citizens’ Association (NPCCA) started a campaign to free-up this famous public open space, and had even filed a public litigation in this regard in the Bombay High Court.

In March, 2017, the NPCCA’s campaign had an impact, when following a court order, the Mumbai municipality demolished large parts of other government offices and encroachment existing on the land. But while the ruling BJP at that time reduced the size of its office, it continues to function from the open space, with the party’s top state brass claiming that it had the “requisite permissions” from relevant authorities.

On May 8, 2018, the government first proposed a change in the reservation status of the open space. In modifications proposed to public reservations in the new DP, it was marked as (RG+), recognising other uses on portions of the ground while retaining the predominate use as being recreation ground. But this is yet to be cleared, and the NPCCA has formally raised a strong objection to it.

Then on September 22, the government approved another modification — this time in the development control regulations, recognising structures already existing with due permissions on a designated public open space as “tolerated.”

When contacted, Fadnavis refuted the claim that the “tolerated structure” clause had been incorporated in the new regulations to “protect” the BJP office. “As far as the BJP office is concerned, we have already demolished two-third portion and only the part that was allowed as per the court order is in existence. The BJP’s office is already protected by the order, so it doesn’t need any such provision.”

Claiming that a similar clause had also been incorporated in the previous DP (released in 1991), he added: “The provision is to protect those structures that are in existence before development plan designations or reservations were placed on them, as a principal of natural justice.”

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve said: “We (BJP) won’t do anything that is beyond the purview of the law. The chief minister has studied the law before incorporating the change… Based on the court’s order, we have already razed portions of the party office that the court had objected to.”

Meanwhile, another exception has been made for public open spaces occupied by five-star hotels around the Mumbai airport. On November 12, 1992, then Congress government in Maharashtra had made a “special case” permitting these private hotels to be constructed on 21 land parcels, which were collectively reserved for a public park. At that time, the state had deserved 50 per cent of the park for the “hotel plus commercial purposes” while imposing a condition that the beneficiary hotels would “develop and maintain” the remaining 50 per cent as a park, which shall be kept open permanently for the general public during restricted hours.

On September 22, while sanctioning modifications to the new regulations, the government gave the hotel owners the option of “handing over 20 per cent of the area reserved for the park permanently for public use” while allowing them to retain the remaining 30 per cent as a private open space.

Authorities contended that the hotels hadn’t complied with the condition imposed in 1992. “It’s true that 80 per cent of the park, meant for public use, will now be off-limits to the general public. But we are hoping that at least the 20 per cent land will be developed into a public park, and made available to them at all times,” said an official. “There is a densely populated slum adjoining the land in question. They will benefit.”

In March, while addressing the state Assembly, Fadnavis had said, “We will not touch a single open space in the city. There will be no compromise related to the open spaces, except those governed by court rulings and the development plan released in 1991.”

Meanwhile, in another decision, the government, to promote redevelopment of theatres, has ruled that the construction of the theatre in such revamp projects will not be counted in the buildable area calculations of the project, permitting the land owners more buildable space. Relaxing another development condition for such revamp projects, it has said that the revamped theatre can have just 200 seats.

FSI table for suburbs goes missing

On September 22, while approving major modifications to the new DP, the UD department has not notified the floor space index or the buildable area permissible for constructions in the suburbs of Mumbai, which are eligible for an FSI of up to 2.5. In a major goof-up, the FSI indices table assigned the values actually permissible for the suburbs to villages of Aksa and Marve, and coastal zones in Malad’s Erangal, Gorai, and Manori gaothans, where an FSI of 0.5 is only permissible. Confirming the error, officials said the government will issue a corrigendum in the next few days. While the CM had sanctioned the new DP in April, the government was earlier forced to put its implementation hold on account on a growing list of errors, some of which were corrected previously.

