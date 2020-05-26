BJP not in a hurry, govt will fall on its own: Fadnavis

Almost 24 hours after senior BJP MP Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, demanding that President’s Rule be imposed in the state, BJP distanced itself from the development. Almost 24 hours after senior BJP MP Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, demanding that President’s Rule be imposed in the state, BJP distanced itself from the development.

Alleging that there is no truth in the statement that BJP is working to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray government, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the three-party coalition will fall on its own due to sharp internal differences between allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

“Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has admitted that though his party was a part of the government, it was not involved in major decision making… Thackeray’s lack of assertive leadership and inability to take bold decisions has adversely affected Maharashtra,” he told mediapersons.

Almost 24 hours after senior BJP MP Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, demanding that President’s Rule be imposed in the state, BJP distanced itself from the development. “Rane is a senior leader and everybody is well versed with his blunt speak. His anger against the government’s failure to tackle Covid-19 led him to demand President’s Rule. The BJP does not support his demand. Politics is not our priority.”

“Whether it is BJP’s central or state leadership, the focus is to fight Covid-19. We are not in a hurry to form the government in Maharashtra,” he added.

“The inherent differences, which were voiced clearly by Rahul Gandhi, has exposed the cracks within the coalition… Rahul Gandhi’s confession that Congress is in the government but is not a major decision-making partner is both surprising and shocking. It is a clear pointer to Congress’ double standards – on one hand, it participates in the government but on the other, it has distanced itself from owning up for the coalition’s failure in handling the Covid-19 crisis,” said Fadnavis.

Alleging that Congress and NCP are working against the CM, he added: “Thackeray has had to backtrack from several policy decisions due to NCP’s upmanship… There is a lack of coordination within the government.”

Fadnavis claimed that the theory of BJP trying to dislodge the government was a ploy to divert people’s attention from serious issues. “The purpose is to mislead and hide their own shortcomings,” he said.

As per the former CM’s calculation, Maharashtra’s share under various direct and indirect financial Covid-19 welfare schemes translates to Rs 2.7 lakh crore, which, he said, the state did not have the potential to encash.

“From providing for ration to cooking gas, agriculture to medical and migrants travel, the Centre has made huge allocations. It is unfortunate if the state government fails to capitalise the funds. The fiscal space of Rs. 1.6 lakh crore with extended period of loan repayments provides the state an opportunity to initiate bold policy decision and help critical sectors to revive. The state’s share from Centre in MSME is Rs. 3,500 crore. Using this amount, it can infuse fresh lease of life in 50 lakh MSMEs, employing 1.5 crore people,” Fadnavis said.

He claimed that of the Rs. 70,000 crore provided for the housing sector by the Centre, the state would get Rs. 15,000 crore. “The moot question is whether the state is willing to utilise its share for developing critical sectors and helping people who are going through hardships,” Fadnavis said.

