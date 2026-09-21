BJP alleges it has no say in BMC chief Ashwini Bhide’s ‘pedestrian first’ policy

In yet another instance of political friction between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration and the elected representatives, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, stating that corporators were not consulted while selecting the footpaths and roads where the BMC is implementing its ongoing ‘Pedestrian First’ policy.

In a letter to Ashwini Bhide on September 17, BJP corporator from Colaba Makarand Narwekar said that two tourist spots in South Mumbai, which witness a high volume of footfall, have not been included as part of the drive.

“Both of these iconic locations – Colaba Causeway and Mahatma Gandhi Road in Kala Ghoda – witness a high volume of daily footfall and are internationally renowned tourist destinations. Unfortunately, due to heavy encroachment by hawkers, there is virtually no space left for pedestrians and tourists to walk safely, causing severe congestion and safety hazards. Making these two iconic roads pedestrian-friendly by clearing the footpaths will significantly boost the global image of Mumbai and ensure public safety,” Narwekar stated in his letter.