Amid BJP-NCP slugfest, defamation notices to Devendra Fadnavis, Nawab Malik

In the ongoing feud between former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, their family members Thursday filed defamation suits against the two leaders.

Seeking Rs 5 crore in damages, Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a legal notice to Fadnavis for levelling “defamatory” and “false allegations” against him.

On November 1, Fadnavis held a press conference in Mumbai and stated that “Nawab Malik’s son-in-law was found with drugs”.

The notice stated that Fadnavis’ allegations had no evidence and injured his reputation.

“The allegations were baseless and without any merit. The charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levelled by you. The Panchnama dated January 14 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client’s house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such a false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you,” the legal notice said.

Malik’s elder daughter Niloufer is married to Mumbai-based businessman Sameer Shabbir Khan who was arrested by Sameer Wankhede-led Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In January, the NCB had arrested a British national, Karan Sajnani, and allegedly recovered 75 kg of marijuana, 125 kg of marijuana-related material and many cannabi buds imported from him. The NCB claimed that based on his interrogation, they found money was exchanged between him and Khan. Following this, Khan was summoned and then arrested on January 9.

A special court granted bail to Khan in September and stated that there was no case for illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy against him.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis also shot off a legal notice to Malik. The NCP minister had earlier put out Amruta’s photo with a man who he claimed was arrested in a drug case.

“The said defamatory tweets are tweeted by you in a manner to portray and suggest that our client has connections with drug peddlers and, more particularly, one Mr. Jaideep Rana, along with whom the images of our client are shared in the said defamatory tweets,” the notice states.

The notice further states that Rana was hired by the creative team of ‘River March NGO’ and Fadnavis had no association with him. Amruta Fadnavis had sung a song and shot a music video for the NGO.

The notice asks Malik to “immediately delete the said defamatory tweets”, “Within 48 hours from receipt of this notice, tender an unconditional apology by conducting a press conference” and desist from making defamatory statements in future.

The notice states that in case Malik fails to follow what the notice states, Fadnavis would be free to take “appropriate proceedings, including but not limited to, criminal proceedings under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 as well as any other criminal proceedings and a civil suit for defamation against you, solely at your risk as to costs and consequences.”