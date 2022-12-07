Karnataka border dispute: Maharashtra BJP chief urges Sharad Pawar to not make ‘provocative’ statements

The BJP’s Maharashtra state president Chandrashekar Bawankule Wednesday urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar not to make provocative statements on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row which could trigger outbursts.

Bawankule, who was speaking at a press conference, said, “I urge Sharad Pawar to give productive suggestions to the government. This is an issue going on since his time (as the Chief Minister). Provocative statements lead to outbursts and that is what happened at the border Tuesday.”

Pawar Tuesday had warned that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be responsible for the consequences if attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra in the neighbouring state don’t stop within 24 hours. His statement had come hours after trucks from Maharashtra were attacked in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The NCP chief had also said that MPs from Maharashtra should meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the sidelines of the Winter Session of Parliament to apprise him of the situation. “Maharashtra has always shown restraint. But restraint also has its limits. If the situation is not brought under control, I will go to Belgaum (Belagavi),” he had said.

Further slamming Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut and Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, Bawankule Wednesday said, “Sanjay Raut making such statements is still understandable but Sharad Pawar should refrain from making such statements. I don’t even expect anything from Ajit Pawar.”

Bawankule also said he will urge the government to fast track its efforts to legally resolve the border dispute with Karnataka and to petition the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on the same.

“The solution to problems does not come from spoiling the social atmosphere and creating law and order issues. When the matter is in the Supreme Court, it is not right to make provocative remarks. Moreover, no government will ever direct damaging of vehicles; the government’s job is to maintain law and order. Some anti-social elements started the violence in Karnataka Tuesday. It will be wrong to say the government instigated it,” Bawankule said.

Advertisement

Slamming Raut further, he said, “If he is watching this, he should pay heed and stop making such statements, or using filthy words such as ‘Mardangi of the government’. This does not suit him and this is not Maharashtra’s culture.”