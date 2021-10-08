BJP MP writes to BMC commissioner to stop construction of cycle track

PROTEST AGAINST the cycle track project in Powai Lake has received support from BJP MP Manoj Kotak.

On Thursday, Kotak wrote to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal requesting to stop the construction work as it could destroy the biodiversity of Powai Lake, which is also home to Indian Marsh crocodiles.

Kotak also suggested that BMC should take steps for the preservation and conservation of the ecology of the lake.

“Powai Lake is a heritage water body. The BMC should stop construction work and instead complete the work of the old cycle track project near water pipelines. Residents from Powai have raised concerns over the ongoing cycle track project.

The civic body should take actions to stop the discharge of sewage in the lake,” Kotak said in his letter.

The residents and activists have opposed the ongoing construction of a cycle track in Powai Lake.

They are concerned that it will impact the habitat of the crocodiles. Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti had filed a complaint against the work with the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Kotak said that the corporation should work on cleaning and rejuvenating of lakes so that tourist places can be developed.

“The civic body is facing financial constraints and it is not appropriate to spend crores on a cycle track project. Steps for cleanliness need to be taken,” said Kotak.