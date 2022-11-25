BJP MP writes to Amit Shah and Fadnavis, seeks removal of Koshyari, party leader

CRITICISING THE statements by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and party colleague Sudhanshu Trivedi about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj BJP MP Udayanraje Bhonsle on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought the removal of Koshyari and Trivedi in line with public demand. “On November 20, two insulting statements were made about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The first was by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the second by BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, and I strongly criticise the statements. On the basis of this, there is public demand that both Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Sudhanshu Trivedi should be removed from their position. I am certain you will take the right measures in this regard,” read Bhonsle’s letter.

While Koshyari is facing flak for calling the founder of the Maratha Empire an icon of olden times, Trivedi allegedly said that Shivaji Maharaj had apologised to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

“The concept of modern India was put forth by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was the inspiration for freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Nana Patil, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Ambedkar. And now these people say the thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj have become old,” he said. Slamming Trivedi, Bhosale said when everyone in the country submitted meekly to the Mughal rule, only Shivaji Maharaj stood up against them.

“When such kind of statements are made, are they not ashamed of themselves? On what basis are they making such statements? Such statements make us angry,” he said.

Bhonsle’s letter also referred to statements made by the Governor insulting Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in the past, that too at public gatherings and public programmes. Bhonsle said, “Despite a large scale public criticism and outrage, he has not ready to change himself. The post of governor is a constitutional position, and day after day, he is damaging the reputation of the position.”

The MP said that Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were on stage when the governor spoke about Shivaji Maharaj. Gadkari and Pawar should have objected to Koshyari’s remarks then and there during the event in Aurangabad on November 20.

He would also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said.