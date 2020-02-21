BJP MP threatens to approach court against move to restore water supply to Pawar’s turf

Ranjeetsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, BJP MP from Madha in Solapur, threatened to move court against the decision and organise street protests against the move. Ranjeetsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, BJP MP from Madha in Solapur, threatened to move court against the decision and organise street protests against the move.

Politics over dam water distribution intensified in Maharashtra on Thursday, a day after the Uddhav Thackeray government restored supply of unutilised water from the Nira-Deoghar dam to Baramati — the pocketborough of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Last June, the Devendra Fadnavis government had cleared a proposal of the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) to cut off the supply of unutilised water from the Nira Deoghar dam to parts of Baramati, Indapurand Purandar in Pune district, contending that these areas were located outside the notified command area of the dam. On Wednesday, the state Cabinet cancelled the decision, restoring the supply to these parts.

Nimbalkar, who had switched over from Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil — also with the BJP now — had earlier objected to Baramati drawing excess water for irrigation, while depriving the water-scarce areas in Solapur and Satara.

