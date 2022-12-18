scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Maha: BJP MP suffers minor burn injury while setting ablaze Bhutto’s effigy in Nanded

The incident took place on Saturday amid the BJP's nationwide protests against Bhutto for his objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP Pratap Patil of Nanded led the protest by hitting Bhutto's effigy with a boot and burning the flag of Pakistan. (Pratap Patil Twitter screen grab)
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Pratap Chiklikar suffered a minor burn injury on his hand while lighting an effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Nanded in Maharashtra, a party functionary said on Sunday.

The Nanded MP suffered a burn injury the moment he lighted a matchstick to set ablaze the effigy of the Pakistan minister, the party functionary said.

Chiklikar was immediately helped by those around and not much damage was done, the functionary added.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:20:21 pm
