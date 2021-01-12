BJP moves SEC against Uddhav, says didn’t disclose property in poll affidavit

The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had not disclosed property worth Rs 5.29 crore in his election affidavit before being elected to the state Legislative Council last year.

The BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Today, we met Chief Election Officer Baldeo Singh at the Election Commission to submit a complaint against CM Uddhav Thackeray for non-disclosure and concealment of 19 bungalows at Korlai near Alibag, worth Rs 5.29 crore, in his election affidavit.”

Somaiya had earlier alleged said that the Thackerays had bought land, along with 19 houses at Korlai from Anvay Naik on March 21, 2014.

Naik, an interior decorator who had died by suicide in 2018.

However, the houses were transferred in Rashmi Thackeray’s name only on November 12, last year.

In government records, these 19 houses — worth Rs 5.29 crore — remained in Naik’s name till November 12, last year, he had claimed.