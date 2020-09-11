BJP moves no-confidence motion against Mumbai mayor over corruption charges

Alleging that Pednekar misused her position to award contracts to her son’s firm, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had demanded her resignation last month.

BJP corporators on Thursday moved a motion of no confidence against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar over allegations of irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the failure to contain coronavirus cases.

“We have requested for an emergency meeting under Section 36 (H) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to move a no-confidence motion against the mayor,” said Vinod Mishra, BJP leader in BMC. As per the law, at least four members of the standing committee can submit a written request to the mayor to schedule an emergency meeting. The mayor can call for the emergency general body meeting on acceptance of the letter.

Earlier on Thursday, Pednekar took to social media to inform that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined herself at home. “I am isolating myself at home as advised by the doctors. My family members have been tested for Covid-19. With your best wishes, I will soon resume work to serve the Mumbaikars,” the mayor, who has previously denied allegations of corruption, tweeted on Thursday. She also urged her recent contacts to take all necessary precautions in this regard.

Alleging that Pednekar misused her position to award contracts to her son’s firm, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had demanded her resignation last month. Party general secretary Sandeep Deshpande alleged that the mayor had “used her position and influence” to award contracts for works related to Covid Care Centres to Kish Corporate Services India Private Limited, where her son Saiprasad Pednekar is an additional director.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “As the mayor is in 14-day quarantine, the request for the meeting is delayed.”

The last general body meeting was held on August 20, through video conference, to pass the civic budget. It was the first meeting since the lockdown was announced in the city.

Earlier, the mayor had gone into home-quarantine twice in May after coming in contact with Covid-19 patients. In June, she was admitted to a hospital for kidney stone after she complained of shooting pain.

