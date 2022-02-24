scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
BJP leader Mohit Khamboj booked for wielding sword, gathering crowd to celebrate Nawab Malik’s arrest

The incident took place at around 6 pm outside Khamboj’s residential building on VP road in Santacruz (West).

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 24, 2022 12:20:04 pm
Mumbai news Live Update, News Mumbai Weather Live, nawab malik today newsNCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Santacruz Police on Wednesday night registered a First Information Report against BJP leader Mohit Khamboj, who was allegedly wielding a sword in the air and gathered a crowd to celebrate the arrest of Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate.

The incident took place at around 6 pm outside Khamboj’s residential building on VP road in Santacruz (West). A crowd of 60 BJP workers had gathered around his residence shouting slogans praising Shivaji Maharaj. One of the workers then gave Khamboj a sword who pulled it out from its sheath and wielded it in the air.

Soon after, the Santacruz Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd and seized the sword. Taking suo moto action in the case, an FIR was registered against Mohit Khamboj under Sections 188, 268 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. However, no arrests have been made yet.

