BJP MLC’s NGO bags govt project meant for orphans

The state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to outsource the work to conduct survey and create awareness about benefits of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, meant for orphans, to Tarpan Foundation, an NGO run by BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya.

Bhartiya had previously worked as the officer on special duty for then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis between 2014 and 2019.

According to the Cabinet decision, the Tarpan Foundation will collect data of orphans in the state after a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the social justice and revenue departments. It will neither be paid any money for the work, nor can it share the data collected with a third party. The MoU will be signed for five years, following which the work would be reviewed and a decision to extend the agreement taken.

Orphans are entitled to assistance under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana as per the policy formulated by the social justice department in August 2019. Under the scheme, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to destitute persons, blind, disabled, orphan children, persons suffering from major illness, divorced and abandoned women as well as women freed from prostitution, among others.

The Cabinet note mentioned that despite orphans being included in the scheme, they are not aware of the benefits. “As a result, orphan boys and girls are deprived of the benefits under the scheme. Providing financial assistance would prove vital for them to take care of their needs,” the note added.

When contacted, Bhartiya said he was happy with the decision and rejected that there was any conflict of interest in the matter. “We have been working for over six to seven years in the field of adult orphans when nobody even ventured into it. As per the decision, we will work as a catalyst between the state government and the beneficiaries and carry out the tedious part of documentation etc throughout Maharashtra,” he added.

The money under the scheme will be deposited directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

Bhartiya said his foundation had signed an MoU with the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well for work related to the women and child welfare department. He was, however, not an MLC then.