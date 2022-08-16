scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

BJP MLC’s aide says Facebook account hacked, used to abuse BJP leaders

Dinesh Dahiwalkar approached the Kurar police station on August 14 with a complaint.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 11:03:36 am
Dahiwalkar said after Ashish Shelar was made the Mumbai chief of BJP, the party workers had organised a function in Dadar on Sunday evening where all senior party leaders including Singh were present. (File/representational image)

A personal assistant of Rajhans Singh, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from the BJP, has filed a complaint alleging his Facebook account was hacked to post derogatory and abusive comments on the social media page of Ashish Shelar, the party’s new Mumbai unit chief.

Dinesh Dahiwalkar approached the Kurar police station on August 14 with a complaint.

Dahiwalkar said after Ashish Shelar was made the Mumbai chief of BJP, the party workers had organised a function in Dadar on Sunday evening where all senior party leaders including Singh were present. Shelar had also informed people about the development on his Facebook account.

Dahiwalkar alleged someone hacked his Facebook account and posted a derogatory and abusive comment against BJP leaders below Shelar’s post. Soon after, Singh called Dahiwalkar and inquired about the alleged post.

More from Mumbai

Dahiwalkar said he realised that someone hacked his account and approached the police with a complaint following which an FIR was registered for identity theft and defamation.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 11:03:36 am

