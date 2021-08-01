BJP MLC says ‘if time comes, will demolish Shiv Sena Bhavan’, then retracts remark

BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Saturday said that if the time comes, BJP would “demolish” Sena Bhavan in Dadar. He made the remark while addressing party workers at Mahim, which is a stronghold of the Shiv Sena.

Maintaining that BJP is still a major power to reckon in Maharashtra, Lad said: “Now, we have Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane with us. Our power has increased… In the upcoming BMC elections, it will be proved.”

The Ranes, who had joined BJP in October 2019, have a sizeable following in Mahim and Mumbai.

On the presence of heavy police force at the event in Mahim, Lad said, “Whenever we have Nitesh Rane, the number of police (personnel) multiplies. Sena is afraid we will demolish Shiv Sena Bhavan. If times comes, we will do that…”

However, late at night, Lad issued a clarification saying, “I have highest regards for late Bal Thackeray. The Sena Bhavan is a sacred abode associated with Balasaheb Thackeray. I did not mean to dishonour this place.”

“The context in which I made the statement was the attack on BJP workers last month outside Sena Bhavan… If Sena workers attack us, we will also retaliate,” he added.

Leader of Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, BJP’s Pravin Darekar, also tried to do some damage control.

“Actually, Lad didn’t mean he will demolish Sena Bhavan. What he meant was if Sena attacks us, we will counter them effectively politically,” he said.