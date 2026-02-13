BJP MLC Prasad Lad demands removal of ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ along Mumbai’s Eastern Expressway

Prasad Lad provided information regarding encroachments allegedly made by Bangladeshi infiltrators at various locations along the Eastern Freeway. (file)

BJP MLC Prasad Lad Thursday urged the Maharashtra Government to take stern action against illegal Bangladeshi settlers, claiming that several colonies along the Eastern Express Highway have turned into illegal Bangladeshi ghettos, during a meeting of the Mumbai District Planning Committee to discuss city issues.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai City Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. During the meeting, MLC Prasad Lad held detailed discussions on several issues and presented key points regarding the city’s development.

“There are several colonies along the Eastern Expressway which have become illegal Bangladeshi ghettos. The state government should crack the whip and initiate concrete action,” said Lad.