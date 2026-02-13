BJP MLC Prasad Lad demands removal of ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ along Mumbai’s Eastern Expressway

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP MLC Prasad Lad Thursday urged the Maharashtra Government to take stern action against illegal Bangladeshi settlers, claiming that several colonies along the Eastern Express Highway have turned into illegal Bangladeshi ghettos, during a meeting of the Mumbai District Planning Committee to discuss city issues.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai City Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. During the meeting, MLC Prasad Lad held detailed discussions on several issues and presented key points regarding the city’s development.
“There are several colonies along the Eastern Expressway which have become illegal Bangladeshi ghettos. The state government should crack the whip and initiate concrete action,” said Lad.
He provided information regarding encroachments allegedly made by Bangladeshi infiltrators at various locations along the Eastern Freeway.
Shinde said the state government will extend full cooperation to make Mumbai an encroachment-free, safe, and fully equipped “world-class” city. He also stated that priority would be given to essential infrastructure, effective planning, and implementation for the city’s overall development.
Lad also presented a proposal to preserve and promote Mumbai’s cultural and historical heritage. A demand was made for funds to renovate and restore the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Wadala, popularly known as “Prati Pandharpur.”
Additionally, he also sought funds for the restoration and beautification of the historic Sion Fort and Sion Lake. Lad also raised issues concerning BEST colonies, Mumbai police housing colonies, and the reconstruction and repair of public toilets across various parts of the city.
A positive response was given to these demands, and it was indicated that approval for the required funds would be granted.
In line with the annual budgetary planning, Las submitted demands for allocation of funds for the following:
1. Cultural tourism: Provision of funds for the renovation and restoration of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple
2. Historical tourism: Allocation of separate funds for the development of historical tourism at Sion Lake and the Sion Fort area
3. Water supply facilities: Provision of funds for water tanks, underground tanks, water pumps, and borewells for the convenience of citizens across various parts of the city
4. Mumbai police housing facilities: Allocation of funds for the construction and repair of housing facilities for the personnel
5. Support for BEST: Provision of funds to improve the infrastructure and services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, along with repairs of their residential colonies.
MLC Prasad Lad expressed confidence that the administration would take positive action on all these matters, which are crucial to Mumbai’s development.
The meeting was attended by public representatives from all political parties in Mumbai and departmental officials.
