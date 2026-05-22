BJP MLC meets Jarange-Patil, seeks call off of May 30 fast

Ahead of his proposed hunger strike on May 30, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil publicly confronted BJP leader Prasad Lad. Demanding immediate implementation of Kunbi (OBC) certificates for Marathas, (PTI File Photo)

Amid escalating tensions over the Maratha reservation issue, BJP leader and MLC Prasad Lad on Thursday met Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil at Antarvali-Sarati village in Jalna district, urging him to withdraw his proposed fast unto death beginning May 30.

Jarange-Patil, who has intensified his agitation demanding kunbi (OBC) certificates for Marathas in Marathwada, confronted Lad during the public meeting over the state government’s delay in implementing assurances made during earlier protests.

“Tell us what happened to the 58 lakh records? Why were certificates not issued despite the records being found?” Jarange-Patil asked Lad.

The activist has set May 29 as the deadline for the government to distribute kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas. Alleging betrayal by the Mahayuti government, he said promises made during the Mumbai protest eight months ago remain unfulfilled.