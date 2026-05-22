BJP MLC meets Jarange-Patil, seeks call off of May 30 fast

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid escalating tensions over the Maratha reservation issue, BJP leader and MLC Prasad Lad on Thursday met Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil at Antarvali-Sarati village in Jalna district, urging him to withdraw his proposed fast unto death beginning May 30.
Jarange-Patil, who has intensified his agitation demanding kunbi (OBC) certificates for Marathas in Marathwada, confronted Lad during the public meeting over the state government’s delay in implementing assurances made during earlier protests.
“Tell us what happened to the 58 lakh records? Why were certificates not issued despite the records being found?” Jarange-Patil asked Lad.
The activist has set May 29 as the deadline for the government to distribute kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas. Alleging betrayal by the Mahayuti government, he said promises made during the Mumbai protest eight months ago remain unfulfilled.
He accused then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misleading the Maratha community and demanded the immediate dissolution of the cabinet sub-committee constituted to address the reservation issue.
Jarange-Patil also raised a series of additional demands, including issuance of Government Resolutions (GRs) for princely states such as Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, Pune and Miraj on the lines of the Hyderabad Gazette; unconditional withdrawal of police cases against protesters; jobs in Mahavitran and MIDC for families of those who died during the agitation; revival of schemes under ‘Sarathi’; immediate release of pending financial reimbursements; validity for already issued kunbi certificates; creation of a separate department for Kunbi and Maratha affairs; and extension of the Sandip Shinde Committee’s tenure for record verification.
Addressing Jarange-Patil, Lad said he had advanced his visit by a day in an attempt to ease growing resentment within the community.
“You had given me time till the 23rd, but I came on the 22nd itself. I have come not as an MLA or leader, but as an ordinary member of the community and your younger brother,” Lad said.
Defending Fadnavis, Lad added, “At some point, Devendra Fadnavis must also be understood. What no Maratha leader achieved in the last 70 years, Fadnavis has done.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram