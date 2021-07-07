Maharashtra: Facing ‘threats’ after BJP MLAs suspended, Sena’s Bhaskar Jadhav to get security

The BJP on Tuesday held a “counter assembly” on the Vidhan Bhawan premises to protest against the suspension of 12 of its MLAs. (Express)

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, who has been receiving threats online, will be given adequate security.

“In wake of the threats to Jadhav, as mentioned by members of the House, adequate security will be provided to him. It will be upgraded further if required,” said Walse Patil.

Bhaskar Jadhav was the Speaker in chair in the Assembly on Monday, when 12 BJP MLAs were suspended for allegedly manhandling and abusing him.

Walse Patil’s response came after NCP minister Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu raised the issue of “threats” Jadhav was receiving on social media. “Following the misbehaviour and use of abusive language by the BJP legislators that led to the suspension of 12 MLAs, Jadhav is getting threats on social media and security should be provided to him,” said Malik.

Prabhu added that there was a “threat to Jadhav’s life”.

On Monday, the 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the House for a period of one year.

Also Read | Experts say governor or court can’t interfere in suspension of BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly

The conflict began when a resolution on seeking OBC data from the Centre for providing political reservation in local bodies was being passed in the Assembly. During the passage of the resolution, BJP MLAs reached the speaker’s podium and tried to pull up his mike and mace.

While the resolution was passed amid the chaos, Jadhav adjourned the house for 10 minutes. At this, former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a group of legislators entered the speaker’s chamber, where, Jadhav has alleged, they misbehaved with him and threatened him.

Subsequently, a resolution to suspend the offending legislators was taken up on the demand of Shiv Sena MLA and party’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu and NCP minister Nawab Malik.