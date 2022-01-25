Maharashtra: BJP MLA’s son among 7 medical students killed in road accident in Wardha

Seven students of a medical college, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura in Wardha on Monday night, according to the police.

All the seven were first years students of the Sawangi Medical College and had gone out for a drive late in the night. The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle, which then fell nearly 40 feet off a bridge, local police officials said.

“All seven occupants in the car are dead. No other vehicle is involved in the accident. We received information from the control room after which we reached the spot,” said Babasaheb Thorat, assistant inspector of Sawangi police station.

The police presently are conducting a panchnama. The police presently are conducting a panchnama.

“The Xylo car was moving from Devli to Wardha and was on an over-bridge when the driver lost control over the wheels and the car hit the boundary wall and fell over the bridge,” Thorat added.

When asked who was driving the car, a police officer said, “All the occupants were thrown out of the car when the vehicle fell off the bridge so it’s difficult to say who was driving.

The police presently are conducting a panchnama.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of the students and announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of the students and announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.