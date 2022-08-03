BJP MLA writes to BMC chief, Fadnavis over ‘laxity’ in internal probe

Alleging laxity in a recent enquiry set up for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) solid waste management department into a 2009 project for Carbon Emission Reduction at Gorai dumping ground, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator has demanded that none of the employees related to the case be promoted. In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has alleged that the enquiry is being deliberately delayed as concerned officials are due for promotion.

In June 2022, the BMC set up an internal enquiry into the now defunct project, following directives from the Public Accounts Committee in April this year. In 2009, BMC had signed an emission reduction agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Gorai dumping ground and received about Rs 24.50 crore as advance towards carbon emission reduction. The agreement was based on proposals from consultants that the project could earn BMC up to Rs 96 crore in carbon credits.

In his letter last week, Kotecha has alleged, “Post award of contract, BMC realised the whole project was hogwash, and consultants with a nexus with BMC officials inflated the project benefits. The consulting firm went out of business and shut down, and BMC could not recover the money. Meanwhile, ADB asked BMC for the return of advance payments.”

Kotecha has demanded that BMC should complete the enquiry within three months and fix responsibility on civic officials.