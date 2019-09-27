BJP MLA: Son, a director of PMC bank, has no role in operations

SENIOR BJP legislator Sardar Tara Singh, whose son Rajneet Singh is one of the co-directors on the board of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, said the latter had no role in the daily operations of the bank or its lending decisions.

Tara Singh is a four-term MLA from the Mulund constituency. Rajneet is also a BJP member, but the 75-year-old leader told The Indian Express on Thursday that there was no discussion about his son seeking a ticket to contest the coming Assembly elections.

“My son had no role in the day-to-day operations of the bank. He only used to attend some meetings. I am not sure if he was aware of the issues at the bank,” Tara Singh told The Indian Express. He added, “However, the bank is our own and no customer will face any loss. All their money is safe. It is just some official work that may lead to a delay in getting the money.”

Tara Singh said Rajneet would enter politics only after his retirement. “He is not seeking a ticket now, I will be re-contesting,” he said.

On Tuesday, the RBI imposed a number of restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months, including capping withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per customer, increased to Rs 10,000 on Thursday, and banning the bank from offering fresh loans.