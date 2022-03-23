Maharashtra: BJP MLA Shelar wants to probe if state departments conspiring against central agencies

In the wake of the angadia (courier) extortion case, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday demanded in the Legislative Assembly that it should be investigated if the state administrative departments are conspiring against central agencies.

Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil agreed and called for an inquiry into the matter.

Also Read | BJP protests at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan demanding Nawab Malik’s resignation

Saurabh Tripathi, a Maharashtra police officer, was suspended by the state government for allegedly extorting money from courier personnel pretending to be an income tax officer.

“This case raises suspicion whether the state administrative departments are conspiring against central administrative departments,” Shelar said.

“Is there any conspiracy being hatched by the state administrative departments to malign the central administrative departments? Are there any other officers like Tripathi who are involved in such extortions? Is there anyone supporting them? If that is the case, then it will bring discredit to Maharashtra and the country” Shelar added.

Terming it to be a “serious matter,” he stated that the government must immediately take note of it and if necessary, institute an inquiry into the same.

Replying to the issue raised by Shelar, Walse-Patil said: “The government has taken a note of it and an inquiry will be set up.” Shelar welcomed the minister’s action.