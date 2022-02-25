BJP MLA Shelar to organise musical concert to celebrate Marathi day

The BJP will organise a musical concert on the theme Mann Marathi, Swar Marathi on Sunday to celebrate the Marathi day. At the concert in Bandra West, a musical tribute will be offered to the late Lata Mangeshkar.

It will commemorate the birth centenaries of vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, writer Kusumagraj and poets Shantabai Shelke, Vasant Bapat and Shankar Ramani. Pandit Joshi’s disciple Pandit Upendra Bhat will perform a few of his master’s renditions. And as a tribute to the late actor Ramesh Deo, songs filmed on him will be performed.

According to Bandra West BJP president Kishore Punwat, the event is an initiative of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and has been conceptualized by Prasad Mahadkar.

Actors Tushar Dalvi and Madhura Welankar will recite poetry and singers like Ketaki Bhave-Joshi, Radhika Nande, singer Dattatraya Mestri, Mandar Apte and Pandit Upendra Bhat will perform. Entry to the event is free.

Every year Shelar organises such musical programmes on the occasion of the Marathi day, Punwat said.