No action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane till verdict in pre-arrest bail plea, police orally assure Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday continued its oral assurance to the Bombay High Court that it would not take any coercive action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, in an attempt-to-murder case filed against him in Sindhudurg district last month, till his plea is heard and decided by the Court.

The case against Nitesh relates to complainant Santosh Parab (44), who has alleged that on December 18, last year, while he was going on a bike from Naravde naka in Kankavli, an Innova car without a number plate had hit his bike. Parab claimed that he was assaulted and that he heard the assailant tell another person in the car that they “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane” before fleeing.

Nitesh moved the HC after a Sindhudurg special judge on December 30, 2021 rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in which he claimed he had been booked “out of political rivalry and mischievously”.

A single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang, which is hearing Rane’s anticipatory bail plea, was told by Special Public Prosecutor Sudeep Pasbola that Nitesh was the “mastermind” in the case and that the accused in the case were influencing witnesses.

On Wednesday, advocate Niteen Pradhan argued that the FIR was registered with the sole aim of preventing Nitesh’s participation in Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections, which were to be held on December 30, 2021.

“This whole thing is a fallout of the cat-calling incident that took place outside the Vidhan Bhawan on December 23. At that time, Shiv Sena leaders said Nitesh Rane would be taught a lesson,” Pradhan argued.

“The cat-calling and lampooning incident had hurt the ruling party so much that they have taken it as an insult and that is writ large in this FIR,” Pradhan argued, adding that invoking attempt-to-murder charges against his client was “preposterous”.

Pradhan added that Rane had been cooperating with the probe and had recorded a statement, adding that the state government had failed to justify delay in lodging FIR. Due to paucity of time, the Court said that it will hear the state’s response on Thursday.

Pasbola gave a verbal assurance to the Court that the state police will not take coercive action against the applicant till the plea is decided. HC will continue hearing in the case on Thursday.