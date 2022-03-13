BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, brother Nilesh booked for remark against Sharad Pawar

Mumbai police has registered a case against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and former MP Nilesh Rane for their controversial remarks alleging that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is involved in a nexus with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

NCP leader Suraj Chavan had filed a complaint against the two at Azad Maidan police station on Saturday stating that they were defaming Pawar by raising false allegations. The complaint added that the allegations were meant to harass the NCP as well.

The case was registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 497 (defamation) and 570 (punishment for defamation).

Nitesh and Nilesh are sons of Union Minister Narayan Rane.

Earlier, at a press conference, Nilesh had questioned NCP leaders for not seeking the resignation of senior minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

He had asked, “Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar not asking Nawab Malik to resign? Malik’s links with Dawood Ibrahim and his land deal with the 1993 bomb blast convict have become public. Yet, the NCP is protecting him. Why? It only shows and makes many to suspect if there is any link between Pawar and Dawood Ibrahim?”

The statement drew sharp criticism from the ruling NCP leaders. The party was quick to dismiss the serious charge as baseless and politically driven.