Mumbai: BJP MLA defies government order, says ‘determined’ to hold Dahi Handi celebrations

Defying orders and training his guns at the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for “banning Hindu festivals”, BJP MLA from Ghatkopar West Ram Kadam Tuesday said he will celebrate Dahi Handi in his constituency. This comes after the state government rejected his demand to allow the celebrations.

He said, “There is no question of backtracking. We will observe strict Covid-19 guidelines and celebrate the festival. Keeping the pandemic in mind, we will not have multi-layered pyramids. Instead, just five persons will form a circle and break the Dahi Handi (pot filled with yoghurt). The pot will be kept at a lower height to ensure there is no crowd or violation of social distancing.”

Since Tuesday morning, police have been deployed outside his home at Ghatkopar. Kadam and his supporters huddled inside his home and as a mark of protest, he put a lock on a pot, beautifully painted and decorated with flowers.

Kadam said, “We are determined to hold Dahi Handi. Why is Shiv Sena putting a ban on festivals? This lock denotes the Thackeray government’s ban on Hindu festivals.”

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has disallowed Dahi Handi celebrations this year citing the pandemic. Both Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar appealed to the people and state and the Dahi Handi coordination committee to not hold multi-layered events.