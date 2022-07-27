scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

BJP MLA Ameet Satam writes to Shinde and Fadnavis to highlight poor roads in Mumbai

Satam, the BJP MLA from Andheri (West), requested Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis to address the long pending problems of the bad roads through lasting solutions.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 12:45:21 pm
BJP MLA Ameet Satam, Mumbai latest news, Eknath Shinde, Mumbai potholes, Mumbai roads, Mumbai drainage, Mumbai news updates, Indian ExpressBJP MLA Meet Satam He also said that there should also be a provision for making utility corridor in the road tender itself “to avoid frequent digging, trenching for laying various utilities like water, electricity, gas, internet etc”. (file)

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, BJP legislator Ameet Satam has drawn attention to poor roads and potholes in Mumbai and its suburbs as well as hawking issues in the state capital.

Satam, the BJP MLA from Andheri (West), requested Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis to address the long pending problems of the bad roads through lasting solutions.

“In spite of BMC spending Rs 21,000 crore on making Mumbai roads in last 24 years, state of roads in Mumbai is extremely sad. I would like to request you to instruct BMC to come out with only 3 tenders one each for western suburbs, eastern suburbs and city rather than coming out with small tender of each road,” wrote Satam Tuesday.

“The condition in the tenders should be such that only listed big infrastructure company working with Govt of India or NHAI [National Highway Authority of India] should be able to participate in the tender rather than small time contractors who have worked in BMC for last so many years and done sub standard work,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

He also said that there should also be a provision for making utility corridor in the road tender itself “to avoid frequent digging, trenching for laying various utilities like water, electricity, gas, internet etc”. “It’s pertinent to note that the bad state of roads in the city is also due to continuous unplanned digging for various purposes.”

Drawing attention to the problem of unorganised hawkers in the city, he said, “Hawking zones have been finalised by zonal Town vending committees and 1.28 lakh hawkers have been made eligible to be allotted hawking pitches. However, the previous govt thoughtlessly stayed the process till the new survey of 2019 is complete.”

More from Mumbai

“I would like to request you to allocate hawking pitches in designated hawking zones to eligible hawkers and free our remaining roads and footpaths and a fresh survey can be
simultaneously be conducted.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement