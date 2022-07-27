BJP MLA Ameet Satam writes to Shinde and Fadnavis to highlight poor roads in Mumbai

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, BJP legislator Ameet Satam has drawn attention to poor roads and potholes in Mumbai and its suburbs as well as hawking issues in the state capital.

Satam, the BJP MLA from Andheri (West), requested Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis to address the long pending problems of the bad roads through lasting solutions.

“In spite of BMC spending Rs 21,000 crore on making Mumbai roads in last 24 years, state of roads in Mumbai is extremely sad. I would like to request you to instruct BMC to come out with only 3 tenders one each for western suburbs, eastern suburbs and city rather than coming out with small tender of each road,” wrote Satam Tuesday.

“The condition in the tenders should be such that only listed big infrastructure company working with Govt of India or NHAI [National Highway Authority of India] should be able to participate in the tender rather than small time contractors who have worked in BMC for last so many years and done sub standard work,” he added.

He also said that there should also be a provision for making utility corridor in the road tender itself “to avoid frequent digging, trenching for laying various utilities like water, electricity, gas, internet etc”. “It’s pertinent to note that the bad state of roads in the city is also due to continuous unplanned digging for various purposes.”

Drawing attention to the problem of unorganised hawkers in the city, he said, “Hawking zones have been finalised by zonal Town vending committees and 1.28 lakh hawkers have been made eligible to be allotted hawking pitches. However, the previous govt thoughtlessly stayed the process till the new survey of 2019 is complete.”

“I would like to request you to allocate hawking pitches in designated hawking zones to eligible hawkers and free our remaining roads and footpaths and a fresh survey can be

simultaneously be conducted.”