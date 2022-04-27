BJP misusing central agencies against political opponents: Supriya Sule

Polarisation through communal unrest and religious hatred will take the nation on path of destruction. It would impact the country’s economic growth, and development, NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Tuesday. The MP was speaking at Drishtikon, a series organised by Marathi daily Loksatta.

“India has always believed in religious and cultural diversity. Plurality is the inherent strength of our country. It does not advocate dividing people based on religion, caste or community. Tolerance and togetherness is the integral aspect of our lives,” she said. “How is raking up issues like loudspeakers at places of worship going to benefit Maharashtra?” she asked. “The BJP, which is a ruling party at Centre and in opposition in state, has been targeting the NCP. It is misusing Central agencies such as ED, CBI against its political opponents. Either one becomes their victim or stands up to fight…We have decided to fight them,” Sule said. She said that those who switched loyalties by quitting Congress-NCP to join the BJP admit they have a good night’s sleep as there is no question of getting any ED notices. “Which shows the BJP is selectively targeting its rivals by misusing ED,” she said.

“Nawab Malik (NCP minister) was framed and arrested because of misuse of Central agencies. Therefore, there is nothing wrong to retain his ministerial berth,” she said.