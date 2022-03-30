BJP meets city’s top cop, seeks permission for Gudi Padwa processions, end of loudspeaker use in mosques

A delegation of BJP leaders in the city met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Tuesday seeking permission for gudi padwa processions and urged him to end the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

The delegation led by BJP Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar met Pandey at the Mumbai Police headquarters.

Speaking to the media later, Lodha said, “We met the commissioner firstly to seek permission for processions during Gudi Padwa, which is in a few days time. Secondly, we asked the police to stop the use of loudspeakers in mosques to recite azaan. We cited various court judgments that have in the past denied mosques permission to use loudspeakers.”

Bhatkhalkar said, “We appreciate the action that Commissioner Pandey has taken against noise pollution in the city. We want him to also stop noise pollution caused by the use of loudspeakers in mosques.”

Later Tuesday at a function at the Mumbai Press Club, when Pandey was asked whether the police will take action against noise pollution linked to prayers, he said the police have just started taking action against noise pollution and he has some plans to curb noise pollution in the city.