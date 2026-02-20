‘Numbers are in our favour’: BJP-led Mahayuti will win 6 Rajya seats in Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

Amid intense competition among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), for a single Rajya Sabha seat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday expressed confidence in the ruling Mahayuti’s prospects.

While speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Fadnavis said, “Of the seven Rajya Sabha seats, the Mahayuti alliance will win six. The numbers are in our favour, which makes it certain that we will secure six seats.”

“Whereas, the Opposition will be able to win just one seat. It is for them to take a decision on whether the candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat will be from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) or NCP (SP),” he added.