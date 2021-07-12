BJP asks Maha govt to restore local trains in Mumbai or pay Rs 5,000 as allowance to individuals

The Maharashtra unit of BJP on Monday urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to allow people to travel in local trains in Mumbai and its suburbs or provide travel allowance every month to Mumbaikars.

It also urged the state government to restore the frequency of all local trains to facilitate a hassle-free travel. At present, only employees of essential services are allowed to board the limited number of trains. The restriction was brought in to ensure social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should allow people of all categories to travel in local trains or provide Rs 5,000 allowance every month to each individual.”

In absence of local train services, commuting long distances in Mumbai and suburbs is both expensive and time-consuming.

Local trains are Mumbai’s lifeline, carrying 70 lakh passengers daily.