Upbeat BJP turns focus towards ‘Mission Maharashtra’, Fadnavis says ‘target is absolute majority’

Buoyed by the success in the four state Assembly elections, the BJP has now turned its focus to Maharashtra. The central and state leaderships of the saffron party are all set to hold meetings and draw an elaborate strategy.

Although the party leadership is looking at imposing the President’s rule and toppling the state government, insiders said the thrust is on consolidating the organisational base. Under ‘Mission Maharashtra’, the party has set an ambitious target to work towards an absolute majority.

What’s next for BJP?

The Opposition leader in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Maharashtra has always been on the top of the centre’s (central BJP’s) agenda and from tomorrow itself, we will swing into action mode — Mission Maharashtra. Our goal is to get an absolute majority in Maharashtra.”

In the state Assembly of 288 seats, BJP will need 144 seats to cross the halfway-mark to get power and to form the government, it will need 145 seats. It currently has 106 members.

Who will lead Maharashtra?

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, is all set to take the reins of Mission Maharashtra — 2024. He will be backed by a strong team comprising members from both the state and the central units of the party to accomplish the mission.

The electoral success in the Goa Assembly election will work to Fadnavis’ advantage. When Fadnavis was made the in-charge of the Goa Assembly polls, a section within the party believed the process of his downsizing had begun. Insiders had pointed out how it could also impact his control in Maharashtra.

But the electoral success made Fadnavis stronger. Therefore, the party is unlikely to disturb his leadership. Along with state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and a team of young and dynamic second-rung leaders like Ashish Shelar, Atul Bhatkhalkar et al, BJP will strive for greater unity to fight the three main political parties — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena.

Will BJP destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA)?

The official statements give mixed signals. According to Patil, the final countdown has begun. He said, “On March 7 and 8, I dropped a bomb. On March 10, BJP won four out of the five state Assembly polls. Wait and see what happens on March 11 and 12.”

However, such a mind game, many in the organisation admit, is just to tease the rivals’ minds. Whereas, Fadnavis was more pragmatic when he said, “We are getting back to our duties from tomorrow. In 2024, BJP will form the government with absolute majority in Maharashtra.”

Why is MVA’S downfall ruled out?

Despite its internal power tussle, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena remain strong because of the numbers. The Congress (44), NCP (54) and Shiv Sena (56) together make up 154. Comfortably above the halfway mark of 144 seats. Along with smaller parties and Independent support, its total strength adds to 170 out of the 288 seats. Whereas, BJP, which finds itself cornered, has only 106 members. Along with smaller parties and Independents, its tally rises to 125 seats. Which is still 20 short of the halfway mark.

What will be BJP’s poll strategy?

Although the details are still being worked out, it is evident that the party will gear up to wrest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from Shiv Sena’s control. The BJP admits that the BMC will be its first litmus test. Secondly, the party will adopt a two-pronged strategy. On one hand it will work to create a wedge between Shiv Sena and NCP, as it reckons Sena and NCP together in the Assembly polls could be detrimental, on the other hand, since it talks of absolute majority, it has a daunting task of making inroads in 154 seats which are strongholds of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.