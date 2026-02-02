All 227 corporators to vote, BJP likely to field its mayor candidate, committee polls on February 16

Mumbai's mayor likely to be elected on February 11.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 09:31 PM IST
Mumbai MayorIn Mumbai, the mayor and deputy mayor have a tenure of two-and-a-half years and after that a new candidate is again selected in a similar manner. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai’s 78th mayor is likely to be elected on February 11 as the council of all the 227 elected corporators are set to choose the candidate following a voting process. Civic sources stated that after the mayor is elected, the election for selecting the chairpersons of the major statutory committees including the standing and improvement committees is likely to be held on February 16.

According to civic sources, registration of all the 227 municipal corporators was completed on Monday evening. Till last week, all the political parties barring the BJP and Shiv Sena had completed their registration.

The election for selecting the mayor will be held in the BMC’s corporation hall where all the 227 corporators will vote for the nominated candidate. The political parties–depending on their strength in BMC, will nominate a candidate matching the criteria of reservation and all the remaining corporators will vote for these candidates. The candidate with the maximum number of votes gets chosen as the mayor of Mumbai.

Also Read | How Maharashtra’s lottery system sparked a controversy

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the BMC, is likely to nominate Dadar corporator Sheetal Gambhir or Ghatkopar corporator Ritu Tawde as the mayor candidate.

The political parties may also nominate a separate candidate for the post of deputy mayor–who is also chosen by a similar voting process. In Mumbai, the mayor and deputy mayor have a tenure of two-and-a-half years and after that a new candidate is again selected in a similar manner.

The BJP has also nominated its senior leader–Ganesh Khankar as the party leader in BMC, while Shiv Sena has nominated Ameya Ghole as the leader of the party. The Sena UBT, which is going to be the primary opposition in the civic house, has nominated former mayor Kishori Pednekar as the main leader of opposition (LoP).

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement