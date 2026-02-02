All 227 corporators to vote, BJP likely to field its mayor candidate, committee polls on February 16

In Mumbai, the mayor and deputy mayor have a tenure of two-and-a-half years and after that a new candidate is again selected in a similar manner. (File Photo)

Mumbai’s 78th mayor is likely to be elected on February 11 as the council of all the 227 elected corporators are set to choose the candidate following a voting process. Civic sources stated that after the mayor is elected, the election for selecting the chairpersons of the major statutory committees including the standing and improvement committees is likely to be held on February 16.

According to civic sources, registration of all the 227 municipal corporators was completed on Monday evening. Till last week, all the political parties barring the BJP and Shiv Sena had completed their registration.

The election for selecting the mayor will be held in the BMC’s corporation hall where all the 227 corporators will vote for the nominated candidate. The political parties–depending on their strength in BMC, will nominate a candidate matching the criteria of reservation and all the remaining corporators will vote for these candidates. The candidate with the maximum number of votes gets chosen as the mayor of Mumbai.