Mumbai: BJP leaders slam BMC for condition of road on Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road flyover

The Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday slammed the Mumbai civic body for allegedly failing to carry out the resurfacing work on the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road despite the chief minister’s direction in the regard.

On August 1, while inaugurating the flyover, CM Uddhav Thackeray had said, “Earlier, even I did not feel like passing through this stretch. But now, with the construction of this flyover complete, it will help motorists bypass the traffic below. I just have a small request…that BMC should improve the surfacing of the road.”

The civic standing committee on Thursday questioned the alleged failure on part of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hold the contractor accountable for “the poor work” on the flyover. Prabhakar Shinde, BJP’s group leader in the civic body, who raised a point of order, said, “Over 40 accidents have been recorded on that flyover since the inauguration. Unfortunately, BMC took up the work only after the loss of life (on Monday). There have been multiple cost escalation and deadline extension for this flyover.”

Across party lines, corporators questioned BMC as to why works such as placing of rumblers and speed bumps, and installation of CCTV cameras were not taken up before the inauguration. The Shiv Sena and Congress said henceforth, CCTV cameras should be placed on every new flyover that may be constructed and that the condition should be included in the tender itself. Civic standing committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav asked the administration to submit a written reply in the regard to the committee in the next meeting, scheduled next week.

Two days after a biker skidded and fell to his death on the flyover on Monday, BMC started the milling of the road surface to prevent vehicles from slipping on the mastic asphalt. On Thursday, the northbound stretch of the flyover was shut. The Mumbai Traffic Police has restricted two-wheelers of all kinds on the flyover until October 1. While there is a speed limit of 30 to 50 km per hour for four-wheelers, heavy vehicles are not allowed on the flyover.

Besides milling of the road surface, BMC’s bridges department has decided to install CCTV cameras, additional rumblers and speed bump every 500 m on both sides of the bridge to control the speed of vehicles.