Mumbai: BJP leader to hold dahi handi event at Jamboree ground in Worli

In order to display its strength in the constituency of Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, the BJP has decided to organise a ‘dahi handi’ event at the iconic Jamboree Maidan in Worli, Mumbai, said party sources. BJP leader Aashish Shelar has obtained a permission from the municipal corporation for organising the festival at the ground.

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, however, claimed that it took a conscious decision not to organise the handi event as the ground was renovated recently at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

When asked about the BJP’s dahi handi event in Worli, Aaditya Thackeray said there has been a lot of development in Worli and owing to which everyone wishes to organise festivals there.

Sena leader and MLC Sachin Ahir said: “It was a conscious decision by the Shiv Sena to not organise the dahi handi festival at the Jamboree Maidan. We believe it should be reserved for sports. Somehow, the BMC gave the BJP permission to organise the festival at the ground, and many residents are opposing the decision. However, just putting up posters and banners is not enough. If you compare the pictures of the festival when Sena organised it, versus those of the preparations this year, you will know the difference.”

Ahir, who was in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) prior to joining the Shiv Sena in 2019, had organised the dahi handi festival at the Jamboree ground till 2015.

In 2019, another Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Shinde had organised the handi at the ground but the event could not be held in the last two years owing to the pandemic.

Sources said senior Sena leaders were called to Shiv Sena Bhavan Wednesday and asked why the party did not prepare to hold a dahi handi event at the Jamboree Maidan. “We all discussed how this was a conscious choice. The plan has been to organise a bigger event – the Nishta handi – opposite the Shiv Sena Bhavan,” said a senior leader of the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

The BJP has reportedly planned to organise over 350 dahi handi events in Mumbai this year.