BJP leader Shelar hits out at Sena-ruled BMC, says Mumbai has turned into a ‘death trap’

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday took potshots at the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), accusing it of turning Mumbai into a “death trap” and questioned where the Rs 2 lakh crore spent by the civic body was used.

Shelar’s comments come at a time when the Mumbai BJP has launched a ‘Pol-Khol’ campaign to expose the corruption in the Sena-ruled BMC, the country’s richest civic body.

“In spite of getting total control over BMC, the Shiv Sena has failed to address basic concerns of Mumbaikars. The Sena has power to serve its own vested interests. As a result, struggling Mumbaikars have been totally ignored,” he alleged.

Shelar also accused the Sena government of shielding ministers at the cost of the common man in Mumbai and said that if the BMC had spent nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in the last five years for Mumbai, the results would have been visible. “Instead, what has emerged is…We are still grappling with shoddy drains and potholes,” he said.

“Where has Rs 2 lakh crore gone? Unfortunately, the authorities have worked to make Mumbai a death trap,” he added.

When it comes to giving a poor man a house in Ganpat Patil Nagar, the government claims that it is no development zone. But we can list several instances where large land parcels were handed over to big builders or where no development zones were converted to development zones to help builders, he alleged.

The government objected to the work of the Metro car shed as it would result in trees being cut in the area but some builders were given permission to cut down nearly 38,000 trees, he alleged.