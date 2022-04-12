BJP leader seeks action against cop probing attack on Pawar home

BJP leader Ameet Satam on Monday tweeted a letter by additional commissioner special branch to Joint Commissioner of Police, law & order, Vishwas Nangre Patil on April 4, warning him about MSRTC workers protesting at several places including Sharad Pawar residence on April 4 and 5.

Satam asked why action should not be taken against Patil following the attack on Pawar’s residence last Friday despite this warning. So far, a senior inspector has been suspended and a DCP has been transferred. Patil is conducting an enquiry into lapses in intelligence.

A senior official said the letter warned of agitation on April 4 and 5 when around 16 policemen were posted at the Pawar residence. This security was removed after most of the protesters dispersed following the HC order on April 6, the officer said.

The employees tried entering Pawar’s residence on April 8. “There was still failure on the part of the police and the enquiry will affix responsibility for the same,” the official added.