scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

BJP leader demands RSS founder KB Hedgewar’s memorial at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai

The letter was sent to both Shinde and Fadnavis on February 24. The copy of the letter was made public by the BJP Sunday.

BJP activist Santosh Pande (@SantoshPandeBJP/Twitter screen grab)

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP activist Santosh Pande has requested that the proposed theme park at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai be named after RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Pande also demanded that a ‘magnificent memorial’ of Hedgewar be constructed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The letter was sent to both Shinde and Fadnavis on February 24. The copy of the letter was made public by the BJP Sunday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The one-page letter states, “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had planned a Theme Park at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The project after completion should be named after RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.”

Reacting to the letter, an official in the CMO said: “Whenever we receive letters from party members, MLAs, MPs, and citizens, they are acknowledged. The letters are then referred to the departments concerned. After carefully studying a proposal, it is put up for discussion. However, the final decisions are taken after thorough deliberations factoring in all complexities. As of now, it is just a proposal from a local BJP leader. There is no discussion on it as yet.”

A general secretary of the Mumbai BJP unit said requesting anonymity, “The BJP is in power at the Centre and in the state. It is bound to push the RSS/BJP agenda. In Mumbai, we pushed for Bal Thackeray and Dr BR Ambedkar memorials. The projects are in progress. Naturally, a section within the BJP may have suggested why not have a Dr KB Hedgewar memorial in Mumbai. Now, nobody is going to immediately give consent to or reject the proposal without sensing the public reaction.”

Also Read
Hasan Ali Khan
Businessman Hasan Ali Khan, probed by ED for ‘money laundering’, dies
Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena factions seek control of party local ...
BJP aims to empower Shinde Sena to make inroads into Thackeray support base
'Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena ta...

Notably, Mahalaxmi Race Course is located in Worli, which falls under Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray’s Assembly constituency.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 17:00 IST
Next Story

From Kyiv to Delhi, the big and small battles people fight

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close