BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son booked for alleged swindling of money collected for INS Vikrant

The Mumbai police Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil on charges of cheating. The case was registered in connection with allegations of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

An officer said that an FIR was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his son at Trombay police station on Thursday based on a complaint received by a former Indian Army personnel. As per the complaint, between 2013 and 2014 former MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil had collected money from the general public for the restoration of INS Vikrant.

“However, instead of depositing the money in the government account, they swindled the money,” the complainant said.

An official said that so far they have not issued summons to anyone. “We will seek their bank account and other details to establish the money trail,” added the official.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was in Delhi on Wednesday, alleged that Somaiya has siphoned off Rs 57 crore collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant. Raut alleged that Somaiya was to deposit the money with the Maharashtra Governor but instead he invested it in his son’s construction company.