BJP leader found hanging inside West Delhi park

A senior officer said, "We received a call around 6 pm. Bawa's son, Ishwender Singh, later came to the park and identified the body."

A 58-year-old Delhi BJP leader was found dead inside a park at West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Holi. Police said the deceased, Gurvinder Singh Bawa, the party’s former West Delhi vice-president and a lawyer, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a grill inside the park in the morning. No suicide note was recovered.

Police said they are probing whether Bawa committed suicide over domestic troubles. Police have seized case property and said inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Bawa also worked as a lawyer. He is survived by his two sons, one of whom is also a lawyer Tis Hazari court. The younger one works at a private firm, said police.

